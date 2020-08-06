STRAUS, King

King Straus passed away on July 22, 2020 in his beloved Santa Barbara, California.

He was born in Tucson, Arizona on September 26, 1930 but shortly moved to Phoenix, Arizona where he was raised and spent most of his early adult life.

After graduating from college he joined the Air Force for several years and later went to work with Laykin et Cie both in Phoenix and Carmel, California.

Finally settling down in Montecito, California he opened up Straus Leather Goods, which he owned for 10 years before retiring. While retired he enjoyed spending many years at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society, taking computer classes at SB City College, making rounds at Casa Dorinda with his dog “KoKoMo,” walking every day with close friends, traveling and reading.

King was always recognized for his black felt cowboy hat which was his “signature” piece to his walking attire.

He was married to Norah Hamilton Straus for over 30 years before she passed away in 2014. King (KingDad, GrandKing, GGKing) enriched the lives of his family, his neighbors and friends with his gentle spirit, his kindness, his care-giving nature and his ability to be a great listener.

He is survived by his daughter Robin Straus Stephens (Husband Dr. Jack Stephens), his grandson Dr. Zachary Reed Stephens (wife Lily), granddaughter Brooke Taylor Stephens (fiancé Stephen Bozeman) his great-grandchild Mila Belle Bozeman, his sister Sally Hershberg, niece Barbara Wyatt (husband La Mar), niece Marcia Eygabroat and several other loving neighbors

and friends.

A heartfelt thanks goes to Rosario Gonzales who worked for King for so many years. He was so grateful to have her.

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel” —Maya Angelou

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Santa Barbara Humane Society