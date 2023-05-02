Home Featured Strawberries inspire Santa Maria festival
Strawberries inspire Santa Maria festival

The Expo Wheel is part of the fun during the final day of the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival Sunday at Santa Maria Fairpark. The festive environment there varied from visitors enjoying a wild slide to art by Katherine A. Taylor of Poetry Frog Illustrations. Ms. Taylor’s art was part of a new addition to the festival — the Chalk Festival. In addition to the carnival rides and chalk art, the three-day event in Santa Maria featured strawberry tastings, a children’s coloring contest and local businesses that were showcased on the Center Stage. Coming up on May 20 and 21 is another berry-inspired event — the California Strawberry Festival, which has moved from its longtime home at College Park in Oxnard to the Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura. More about that festival will appear later in the News-Press. For now, you can see additional photos from the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival on B2.
