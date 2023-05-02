Strawberries inspire Santa Maria festival

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSThe Expo Wheel is part of the fun during the final day of the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival Sunday at Santa Maria Fairpark. The festive environment there varied from visitors enjoying a wild slide to art by Katherine A. Taylor of Poetry Frog Illustrations. Ms. Taylor’s art was part of a new addition to the festival — the Chalk Festival. In addition to the carnival rides and chalk art, the three-day event in Santa Maria featured strawberry tastings, a children’s coloring contest and local businesses that were showcased on the Center Stage. Coming up on May 20 and 21 is another berry-inspired event — the California Strawberry Festival, which has moved from its longtime home at College Park in Oxnard to the Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura. More about that festival will appear later in the News-Press. For now, you can see additional photos from the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival on B2. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Is JP Morgan’s purchase of failed bank from FDIC a government bailout? next post Santa Barbara News-Press: May 02, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.