Stream project to restrict public access

Los Padres National Forest officials began a new stream crossing removal project Wednesday in the Santa Lucia Ranger District. It will run through Aug 26.

In an effort to restore migration corridors for aquatic species within the Sisquoc River watershed and improve recreational and vehicular safety at the road stream crossings, the Davy Brown and Munch Creek aquatic organism restoration project plans to remove the two low-water crossings on Davy Brown Creek at Upper and Lower Sunset Valley Road. Once removed, the plan is to replace them with free span bridges in summer 2021, according to officials.

According to Tuesday’s release, in order to provide visitor and employee safety while the low-flow concrete stream crossing in Munch Creek is removed, the project will temporarily restrict public access by closing the four developed campsites on the far west end of the Davy Brown Campground, as well as access on Davy Brown Trail. The remaining campsites at the Davy Brown Campground will remain open.

The release states that projects like the Davy Brown and Munch Creek aquatic organism restoration project are essential in protecting aquatic organisms like the federally endangered Southern California steelhead and threatened California red-legged frog.

For more information contact the Santa Lucia Ranger District at 805-448-6487.

— Brian Mackley