Street sweeping resumes

SANTA BARBARA — The city of Santa Barbara’s street-sweeping operations resumed Wednesday.

Street sweeping is necessary to keep the city’s streets and storm drains clean, especially after this week’s storm, officials said.

Residential neighborhoods are swept during the daytime. To assist in efficient sweeping, people are asked to remove all vehicles and obstructions such as trash cans from the front of their house.

Street sweeping operations will not occur Monday due to the Martin Luther King Day Jr. holiday.

For a block-by-block street sweeping schedule and holiday sweeping cancellations, visit santabarbaraca.gov/streetsweeping,

— Neil Hartstein