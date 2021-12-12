STREIFF, Joseph John “Joe”

Joe passed away November 14, 2021 at his home in Santa Barbara. Joe was born January 5, 1930 in Wasco, CA. He moved to Santa Barbara in 1964. He began his career as a printing pressman with the Wasco News. After coming to Santa Barbara Joe worked for Rood’s Associates, the Santa Barbara News-Press, Channel Lithograph, and finally retiring from Santa Barbara City College, as well as “moonlighting” in many other print shops in town. Joe never had just one job.

When he first arrived in Santa Barbara he wasn’t sure if he would like it. He liked flat ground. Once settled he knew he never wanted to leave. He appreciated the climate that allowed him to enjoy being outside most of the day.

Joe & his wife, Jane, had many years of square dancing, round dancing, country western dancing, and later bowling with the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club. He was a long time member of the Elks Caravaneers. He and Jane enjoyed several International RV trips to Mexico and Baja on the train, Russia and Eastern Europe, Australia and New Zealand, as well as the Maritime Provinces.

Joe & Jane were just one month short of being married 47 years as a blended family. Surviving Joe are his first wife and the mother of his children, Betty Sue Holland, his remaining sibling Anna Rastall, his daughter Charlotte Sell (Larry), Eric Streiff (Kim), and grandson Chase Streiff as well as Jane’s children Dale Irwin, Mark Irwin, grandsons, Jeremy Irwin, and

Andrew Irwin.

Joe will be missed but never forgotten. He loved his family and enjoyed catching up on their daily lives. Laughter was always mixed in the conversation with Joe. He had a wonderful fun loving sense of humor.

Joe was a regular attendee at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.

A memorial service in Joe’s honor will be held December 17 at l p.m. at McDermott-Crockett Mortuary Chapel, 2020 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, 93105