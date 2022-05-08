Strike up the (Prime Time) band! Concert is June 5

Classics, show tunes, marches and seasonal music — all will be included in the free Spring/Summer Concert presented by the Santa Barbara Prime Time Band at 2 p.m. June 5 in the San Marcos High School Auditorium, 4750 Hollister Ave.

Directed by Dr. Paul Mori, the Prime Time Band is a community band composed of more than 60 amateur musicians, all mature adults whose primary mission is providing free concerts for the greater Santa Barbara community. Dr. Mori is a Santa Barbara native with conservatory training in conducting.

Prime Time Band is open to anyone aged 40+; the eldest members are over 90. Many PTB members who hadn’t played an instrument since high school — or ever — have rediscovered the joy of making music with an ensemble.

A key element of the band’s mission is providing entry points to music making for older adults, including those with no musical experience and those who have been inactive for a long time.

Since its inception in 1995, the band has performed more than 175 free concerts.

Prime Time Band survived the COVID pandemic by rehearsing via Zoom. The band now rehearses in person every Tuesday evening at the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road in Montecito.

A nonprofit, the band is part of New Horizons International Music Association dedicated to enriching communities through the joy of music-making.

