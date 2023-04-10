Strong second half, Walker’s career day propel UCSB women’s water polo to victory at Biola

The No. 11 UCSB women’s water polo team (17-8, 1-3 Big West) scored five goals in each of the final two quarters on Friday, turning a 5-4 halftime lead into a 15-9 victory over Biola (12-14, 3-1 WWPA). Annie Kuester recorded her third hat-trick of the season, and Caitlyn Snyder tallied two goals alongside six assists to lead the Gauchos in points, while Madison Walker made a career-high 18 saves to deny any chance of a Biola comeback.

UCSB never trailed in the match, as Nina Munson opened the scoring a minute into the first quarter, and the Gauchos never looked back. Kuester tallied the first of her three scores to double the lead, then Imani Clemons scored the first two goals on her birthday to keep UCSB’s advantage at two when the quarter ended. Kuester scored again in the second, then Snyder made it 5-2, but Biola got within one by halftime.

In net, Walker was tremendous throughout, denying pretty much every shot the Eagles could throw at her, making close-range stops and batting away long-distance attempts as well. Walker’s goalkeeping helped the Gauchos pull away, as their offense found the net early and often. Leigh Lyter scored the first two goals of the half, then Munson made it 8-4 Gauchos three minutes into the third quarter. UCSB led by that four-goal margin to start the fourth quarter, and Kuester completed her hat-trick to put the Gauchos up by as many as six. They found the net three more times before the final buzzer sounded, wrapping up a comfortable victory.

Eric Boose is assistant director of athletic communications at UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com