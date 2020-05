GOLETA — A Monday evening structure fire burned a one-story church.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said the incident was reported at 11:41 p.m. in the 400 block of North Turnpike Road. County Fire and the Santa Barbara City Fire Department sent eight fire engines.

Fire crews found heavy smoke billowing from the structure. Crews knocked down the flames in one hour. The county fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.