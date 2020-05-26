Structure fire in Goleta

GOLETA — A Monday morning structure fire burned a storage area at Technology Drive and Thornwood Drive.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said the fire was reported at 4:51 a.m.

Fire crews found what appeared to be a semi-trailer or shipping container engulfed in flames. Three adjacent vehicles were destroyed, but a boat that was being stored nearby was saved.

Capt. Bertucelli said fire crews are working to determine if the structure was being used as a residence.