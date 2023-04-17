Student athletes win scholarships, to join Coast Guard

COURTESY PHOTO

Zackery Bennet and Tabitha Pearigen recently received $2,000 annual scholarships. They’re graduating this year from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School and are joining the U.S. Coast Guard.

SOLVANG — Local athletes Zackery Bennet and Tabitha Pearigen recently received $2,000 annual scholarships from the Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach and Cloverlane Foundation at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall.

Mr. Bennet and Ms. Pearigen are friends who are graduating this year from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.

As long as they stay in the military, they will receive this scholarship every year. In addition, if they decide to continue school after the military, this scholarship will continue for that as well, according to a news release.

Both of these student athletes have signed with the U.S. Coast Guard for a six-year enlistment. They will be joining as E3’s and going to boot camp together.

There are only six women who have become ASTs — the Coast Guard’s specialized rescue swimmers — and Ms. Pearigen will be the seventh.

Ms. Pearigen and Mr. Bennet both competed on water polo and swim teams. Ms. Pearigen holds one water polo record (most goals in a single season) and six individual swim records (100 Free, 200 Free, 500 Free, 100 Backstroke, 100 Fly, 200 Individual Medley).

Mr. Bennett has served as the captain of the swim team and was a California state lifeguard for two years. And he’s a surfer.

— Dave Mason