Student excels in fashion construction

COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA MARIA — Alyna Barriga, a senior at Pioneer Valley High School, did well at the recent FCCLA STAR event: Fashion Construction.

Alyna placed first at the regional competition and third at the 2021 California State Leadership Conference. She was awarded a $2,000 scholarship and a sewing machine.

The competitions were virtual.

Alyna constructed a garment along with a display board with fabric and cost analysis, time spent on the project and detailed photos, according to a news release. She constructed the garment mostly on her own at home with help on Zoom from teacher Melissa Diaz.

“I am very thankful for having been given the opportunity to compete in fashion construction this year, despite the change in circumstances due to COVID-19,’’ Alyna said in a news release. “I decided to compete because of the encouragement I received from my FCCLA advisors and because sewing is simply something I love to do. I faced challenges involving time management as well as new sewing skills. Overall, my experience was very rewarding and enjoyable.”

Alyna impressed Ms. Diaz with her level of skill and understanding of apparel construction.

“This year, despite the challenges of COVID, she was able to create a beautifully constructed and challenging garment,” Ms. Diaz said. “Alyna is also an outstanding person who is kind, respectful, dedicated, and hardworking! I will miss her positive attitude and cheerful nature next year.’’

— Dave Mason