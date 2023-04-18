Student exhibition to start Thursday at SBCC

SANTA BARBARA -– The Art Department at Santa Barbara City College will present the opening reception for the 2023 Annual Student Exhibition from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The exhibit includes the entire range of media and art that is taught in the department, which includes 2D design, 3D design, ceramics, drawing, painting, printmaking and sculpture.

The Art Department Awards and Scholarships will be announced at 4 p.m.

The exhibition will remain open until May 12.

The gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, as well as by appointment.

For more information, contact the Gallery Director John Connelly at jconnelly1@pipeline.sbcc.edu.

— Kira Logan