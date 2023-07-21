Student leaders tapped for internships

Four students from SB, SLO, Ventura counties selected for Bank of America program

COURTESY PHOTO

Ernest Righetti High School graduate Carlos Gonzalez, center with mic, is one of four students selected to benefit from an internship with a local non-profit.

Four high school students and graduates were selected from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties to participate in an eight-week paid internship through a Bank of America program.

The internship program aims to develop the students’ leadership and workforce skills. The internships take place at Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast and Habitat for Humanity, with a pay of $17 an hour.

“One of the biggest things I want to learn is how to problem-solve and how the non-profit industry is structured. All the networks and how they operate,” said one of the students, Carlos Gonzales.

Mr. Gonzales graduated last year from Ernest Righetti High School in Santa Maria. Already a few weeks into the program, he said it had been a great experience.

“This program helps set that mode and that kind of knowledge of what it is to become a leader,” said Mr. Gonzales. “Throughout this internship I’ve learned so much on how to become a leader and really figure out my future endeavors.”

Mr. Gonzales has become heavily involved in work around his community in Santa Maria. Last school year he helped create a scholarship program for Latino students at his high school to go towards college, which was awarded to two people.

“I’m really passionate about helping out the Latinx community,” said Mr. Gonzales. “This year I proposed this scholarship idea to the Latinos Unidos group, and it took a little convincing, but they approved it.”

Like the other students awarded the Tri-County scholarship, Mr. Gonzales has had to do a lot of work on his own end to get to where he plans to go. He also makes it clear that, more than anyone, his mom has been a crucial person to his success.

“She’s the person who shaped me and raised me to be the person who I am today. She immigrated here from Mexico and she had nothing,” said Mr. Gonzales.

The four students will wrap their internships up in the next few weeks before moving onto their next challenge. As for Mr. Gonzales, he plans to attend UC Berkeley this Fall.

email: lhibbert@newspress.com