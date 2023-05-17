Student loan debt forgiveness and grants declared tax-free in California

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) — Among a slew of early action trailer bills signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday to take immediate effect, is Personal Income Tax law AB 111.

This bill declares student loan forgiveness and higher education emergency grants related to the COVID-19 pandemic are excluded from taxation.

For taxable years from Jan. 1, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2027, any forgiven unpaid fees due or owed by a student, including a student at a community college, will be excluded from the student’s gross income.

For taxable years from Jan. 1, 2020, to Jan. 1, 2028, specified higher education emergency grants for post secondary education will be excluded from the student’s gross income.

For taxable years from Jan. 2021 to Jan. 1 2026, the amount of certain student loans discharged, completely or in part, will be excluded from the student’s gross income, in line with federal law.

The purpose of the bill’s exclusion of these funds as gross income is to provide financial relief to recipients of specified pandemic relief funds and ease the tax burden of pandemic-impacted individuals.

During oral arguments raised at the U.S. Supreme Court hearing on the matter, proponents of student loan forgiveness said that the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students (HEROES) Act gives the Education Department secretary the authority to “waive or modify any statutory or regulatory provision applicable to the student financial assistance programs.”

The act does include a provision to ensure that individuals impacted by economic hardship as a direct result of a national emergency are not placed in a worse position financially, “as determined by the Secretary.”

While the HEROES Act does not use the terms “forgiveness,” “discharge” or “cancellation” in connection with federal student loans, opponents say the estimated $400 billion does not describe a waiver and the price tag makes it fall under congressional authority, showing a clear concern for the separation of powers.