Students carve bike trails for camp reconstruction

Local high school students are helping rebuild Camp Rancho Alegre, a camp near Lake Cachuma devastated by the 2017 Whittier Fire, by carving downhill biking trails in the camp’s Larson Meadows.

The students, all part of National Interscholastic Cycling Association biking teams, volunteered under the supervision of the Sage Trail Alliance Sunday.

Funding for the trails was provided by TREK Bicycle Corporation.

Camp Rancho Alegre’s reconstruction campaign has raised $13 million of the needed $18 million.

To learn more about the camp’s rebuilding, go to campranchoalegre.com.

— Annelise Hanshaw

News-Press Staff Writer

