Students complete summer school programs

SANTA BARBARA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT PHOTOS

Elementary school students receive instruction during the recent summer school programs in the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Hundreds of Santa Barbara Unified elementary school students wrapped up summer school on July 14.

The month-long program spent mornings providing supplemental education in English, Math and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math). Two dual-language immersion classrooms were held for students as well.

About 500 students from all Santa Barbara Unified elementary schools took part in the program that was hosted at Franklin, McKinley and Monroe schools.

Students also had the option of attending an after-school camp that included field trips to UCSB, the movie theater, Art From Scrap, MOXI, the Watershed and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

“Our students had the chance to spend extra time this summer learning while having a fun time with engaging teachers and programs. I want to thank the parents, faculty, staff, and community partners who took time out of their busy schedules to help our students learn,” said Superintendent Hilda Maldonado.

Summer School was held at each high school back in June as well. Many students who attended the classes were working hard to ensure they received a grade of “C” or better in classes for college eligibility.

Additionally, a number of eligible students who qualify for an Extended School Year through Special Education completed their four-week program on July 14,

The Extended School Year program serves select students from pre-K through adult transition years and focuses on maintaining student skills to prevent excessive regression during the summer break, according to the school district.

A STEAM Academy for junior high students will begin on Aug. 7. Students taking part in the program have already been invited by their schools.

The STEAM Academy will build their skills in math integrated with fun activities that include engineering, science and the arts.

