Students raise money for journalism convention

GOLETA — The Charger Account, the student-run news website at Dos Pueblos High School, is raising money to send journalism students to the National High School Journalism Convention in San Francisco.

At the convention, students will attend various workshops, taught by professionals, and they will compete in a nationwide contest against thousands of other high school students.

To donate, go to https://secure.givelively.org/donate/dos-pueblos-high-school-foundation/dpmedia-journalism-convention-san-francisco.

So far, more than $4,000 has been raised. According to the donation website, the goal is $38,000.

To see the students’ news website, go to chargeraccount.org.

— Dave Mason