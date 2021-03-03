Students to compete in architectural design

SANTA BARBARA —The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara is holding its 30th annual architecture design competition this month for the county’s high school students.

Ordinarily an in-person event, this year’s competition is a take-home event with a kickoff meeting on Zoom at 4 p.m. March 11.

The competition ends at 4 p.m. March 15. That’s when designs will be uploaded for review by a panel of architects.

Registration is free at afsb.org/programs/high-school-design-competition.

The competition was conceived in the 1990s by architect David Goldstien, and he remains a driving force on the organizing team. It is organized by the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara and supported by sponsors and donors throughout Santa Barbara County.

The student competition begins with an architect who will unveil and explain this year’s design program and site. The architect, via Zoom, will also answer questions.

Students have until March 15 to draw a design solution that includes a site plan, floor plans, an elevation or section view, and an additional sketch invoking character.

To make this competition possible, the AFSB is partnering with the Santa Barbara Rotary Club, the Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club and the Santa Barbara County Education Office Regional Occupation Program.

— Gerry Fall