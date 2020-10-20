Students to hold protest rally for in-person learning

Santa Barbara Unified School District students are planning a rally today to protest the delayed start to in-person learning.

The peaceful and respectful protest of SBUSD secondary students is planned for 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. today at the district offices at 720 Santa Barbara Street. Local secondary students are respectfully demanding a return to in-person learning for the following reasons:

Gov. Gavin Newsome has authorized the return to in-person learning in California for counties in the red tier or better, which Santa Barbara County is; and SBUSD has had seven months to prepare a plan for the return of in-person learning.

The protest rally will include students from all SBUSD high schools and junior high schools.

-Gerry Fall