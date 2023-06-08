Study: California’s poorest spend 81% of their income on housing

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – One in three households in California struggle to afford basic necessities and over half the households with young children earn below a realistic measure of poverty, according to the United Ways study, “The Real Cost Measure in California 2023,” released Tuesday.

“A family of four – two adults, one preschooler, and one school-aged child – living in Riverside County would have to earn $84,969 annually to cover the costs of housing, food, health care, child care, transportation, and other basic needs. The average income for such families of four earning below the Real Cost Measure, however, is slightly below $52,000,…which means that this household would have to earn an additional $33,237 to reach the Real Cost Measure,” the report said.

The study calculated the Real Cost Measure for different locations throughout California by including housing, food, health care, child care, transportation, taxes and other basic costs, to a typical family’s annual expenses. How well a family is doing is revealed by deducting the average income for a family in that particular geographic region from the average annual expense for the area, to show any gaps between real cost and income.

The county experiencing the greatest degree of struggle when all 58 counties across the state are considered, is Merced in the Central Valley, a region that topped the data with 48% of households falling below the Real Cost Measure. In contrast, Placer County has 20% of households below the measure representing the lowest degree of struggling households.

“Of the estimated 3.7 million households that fall below the Real Cost Measure, 97% of them are actively engaged in the workforce and have at least one working adult in their household. These data highlight the fact that hard work alone does not always guarantee financial security,” the report revealed.

“People are hurtin’ ” Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, D-Los Angeles, commented.

The report continued, “In reality, poverty is a pervasive issue that families of all races and ethnicities grapple with in California. The latest data show that the majority of households below the Real Cost Measure are Latino (over 1.7 million), and the next largest group of struggling households are White (approx. 1.2 million), with significant numbers of Asian American (over 518,000) and Black or African American (over 279,000) households also struggling to meet basic needs.”

In a stunning revelation, the Real Cost Measure showed that over half of California’s children under 6 years old, (54% of households) live in poverty.

“We all know that policy change and smart public investment is the only way we can shift this to have more families thriving,” Elise Buik, President & CEO, United Way of Greater Los Angeles said. “ I think the headline for us in LA County right now…is housing, housing, housing. I remember in L.A where you could find a decent apartment for under $1000., and those days are gone,” she said “While the stats are that almost half of our families are rent burdened, spending more than 30% of their incomes on rent, we know that many families are spending 90%…this is just not sustainable.”

The high cost of housing seemed to be of great concern with questions being asked about what can be done to prevent people living below the Real Cost Measure from becoming homeless. It is the stabilizing foundation, upon which all progress is built. Households falling below both the Federal Poverty Level and the Real Cost Measure spend 81% of their income on housing.

“The number one request…is for housing and shelter, and unfortunately there aren’t a lot of resources to help people in crisis when they’ve been evicted or they’re having trouble, they’re unhoused, right, you need first and last month’s rent, right, we need to move quickly to make sure they’re housed those things aren’t necessarily in place,” said Pete Marzo, President and CEO of United Way California.

“The purpose of the Real Cost Measure is to enable people and communities to see with clear eyes the challenges that families face and the systems that either serve to lift them up or require a change in order to do so.”