Success at the Santa Barbara City Championship

SANTA BARBARA — The 2023 Santa Barbara City Championship took place over Memorial Day weekend at the Santa Barbara Golf Club.

With participants from all over Southern California, the weekend was full of fun and competition.

There were five flights in this tournament, each varying in competition level. The main flight was the Championship Flight, with the winner being local golf star Leo Metzger. He shot a 202 with rounds of 68, 66 and 68.

Brody Ricci won the Hogan Flight, with a final score of 220. The Nicklaus Flight champion was Arief Norman, who shot a 213. Ewoud Tsas was the winner of the Palmer Flight with a score of 216.

The Patty Berg Flight, the only women’s competition, had 11 total competitors. Gail Harling was the winner with a final score of 229.

— Annika Bahnsen