Success seen with census count

Santa Barbara County has exceeded 2010 levels for the census.

As of Thursday, the percentage of residents responding to the census was higher than that reported in August 2010, according to Santa Barbara County 2020 Census Complete Count.

The numbers are the Census Self-Response Tracker (www.censushardtocountmaps2020.us) and doesn’t include data collected by census workers in the field.

Countywide, the percentage as of Thursday was 68.8 for Santa Barbara County (68.5% in 2010).

The number was also up for some cities: 70% for Santa Barbara (69.5% in 2010); 73.1% for Solvang (68.2% in 2010); 70.4% in Buellton (64.4% in 2010); and 69.2% in Lompoc (68.4% in 2010).

Percentages were down, though, for other areas. As of Thursday, the percentage was 64.3 for Santa Maria (68.4% in 2010); 68.5% for Carpinteria (69.4% in 2010); 74.2% for Goleta (75.3% in 2010); and 64.6% in Guadalupe (72.8% in 2010).

— Dave Mason