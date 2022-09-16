Succulents and stories at library

SANTA MARIA — Two events are planned by the Santa Maria Public Library — a succulent exchange and bilingual story time.

Participants are asked to bring pest-free clippings of favorite succulents to trade and share with other succulent lovers from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lavagnino Plaza, 421 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria.

Immediately following the succulent exchange, library staff will present a succulent book craft from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Shepard Hall. These events are free and open to all ages. All materials will be provided.

For more information, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.

The second event, Bilingual Story Time — Hora de Cuentos, will be held at 4 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 10 in the Youth Services Altrusa Theater.

Included are songs, activities, and stories in English and Spanish for children and caregivers to build literacy skills and school readiness.

Follow the library on social media for updates on programming, resources and services. On Facebook, search for Santa Maria Public Library, and on Instagram, look for: @santamaria_publiclibrary.

— Marilyn McMahon