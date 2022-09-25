COURTESY PHOTO

President Joe Biden

I have never seen such a well-orchestrated demonstration of phony indignation as the recent attempts by President Joe Biden and his sycophants in the left-wing media in claiming the Republican governors are using migrants as “political pawns” by their sending illegal immigrants to Democratically controlled locations.

This is the same deluded group that claims that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was a huge success, that fascist Republicans are terrorizing local school boards, that inflation is at zero and that the border is secure. We all know that the border crisis is one of a series of self-created catastrophes by the Biden administration.

President Biden and the Democrats are quite willing to permit millions of illegals to infiltrate the border states, but heaven forbid that they have to deal with the crisis that they have intentionally created by permitting a few illegals into sanctuary cities and liberal enclaves like Martha’s Vineyard.

This is just another case of Mr. Biden claiming, ”Believe me, not your lying eyes.” It is evident to most thinking Americans that it is Joe who is using migrants as political pawns.

Strangely, there were no leftist protestations and feigned indignation during the year and a half that Joe was employing clandestine late night air flights to transport illegals to undisclosed sites across the country.

Such hypocrisy.

John Hammerel

Santa Barbara