SUCHECKI, Theodore Joseph, Jr.

Theodore Joseph Suchecki, Jr. passed away peacefully on November 1, 2021, following a courageous battle with cancer. Known to friends and family as Ted, he was born on April 6, 1943, in Boston, Massachusetts to Theodore and Cecilia Suchecki. He graduated from Stonehill College with an electrical engineering degree in 1964.

Ted started a successful career as a commissioned officer in the U.S Air Force. It was during his assignment as a Titan II Missile Combat Crew Commander at Little Rock AFB that he met and married the love of his life, schoolteacher Ann Rutledge. During their 54-year marriage, they were blessed with three children, David, Sonja, and Christopher. The family traveled extensively throughout the U.S as Ted’s career progressed, and he was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel prior to his retirement in 1985. During his AF career, Ted received four Meritorious Service Medals and an AF Commendation Medal as well as several other service awards.

Following retirement, the family returned to Lompoc and Ted started a civilian career with Federal Electric Corporation (a division of ITT Corporation) as a member of the Mission Control Department planning and providing Western Range support for missile and space vehicle launch operations. When he retired from ITT after 20 years of service, Ted was the supervisor of the Range Operations Scheduling and Data Production departments.

Many people will remember Ted as an active member of the Queen of Angels Roman Catholic Church and a man whose greatest loves were his family and country. Additionally, he was a Lompoc Museum Trustee, Vandenberg Village Association Treasurer, and Mission Gold Trustee. Ted is survived by his wife Ann, son Christopher, daughter Sonja and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, David.

Funeral arrangements are being provided by Starbuck-Lind Mortuary. Visitation at the mortuary will be Sunday, November 7, 2021, from 2:00 PM-5:00 PM. A funeral mass will be held at the Queen of Angels Catholic Church Monday, November 8, 2021, at 10:00 AM. Followed by a burial with full military honors at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery.