SUDMAN, Beverly (Youmans)

Beverly “Bev” passed away peacefully at age 91 on March 10, 2022 in Seal Beach, California. Bev was born on October 20, 1930 in Owosso, Michigan. She lived in Santa Barbara from 1972 until 2011, moving to Seal Beach where she spent more than 10 happy years. Over the years, she enjoyed playing and teaching the games of Pinochle and Cribbage. She formed a Pinochle club at the MS Society with her oldest son. She grew roses, orchids and African violets. She loved Hummingbirds. She enjoyed sewing, making clothes for her kids and baby quilts for most of her grandchildren.

She was active in Pos Venidas, played in a Kitchen Band, and was church secretary, among many other volunteer activities. One of her favorite things to do was to bring flowers to shut-ins. She had a big heart. She and her husband, Jim, were married 51 ½ years. She was blessed with 4 children, 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life on Sunday, March 20 at 3pm at Parkcrest Christian Church, Long Beach. Burial on Tuesday, March 22 at noon at Goleta Cemetery, Santa Barbara. She was deeply loved and will be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MS Society at https://mssociety.donordrive.com/campaign/Beverly-Sudman-Memorial-MS-Fund.