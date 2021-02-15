Sullivan Gallery to showcase female artists

COURTESY PHOTO

This piece, created by D.J. Hall, will be featured in the “Real Women” showcase among a number of other realist pieces from Feb. 26 through March 29.

SANTA BARBARA — The Sullivan Goss art gallery will feature art from female artists in an exhibition titled “Real Women: Realist Art by American Women,” which will be on display Feb. 26 through March 29.

The exhibition coincides with Women’s History Month and will feature works of realism in drawings, painting, print-making and photography.

“Realism is a high-craft affair and arrives to us in 2021 from the deepest of our American traditions,” the gallery wrote in a statement. “It requires dedication. It can be subtle; it can be beautiful; it can be complicated, intricate, and sharp.”

Works included in the exhibit feature styles of art from the past 90 years created by 13 female local and regional artists.

For more information, visit sullivangoss.com/exhibitions/real-women.

— Madison Hirneisen