Sullivan Goss: An American Gallery presents exhibits

SANTA BARBARA — Several exhibits are gracing Sullivan Goss: An American Gallery, 11 E. Anapamu St.

The first room features Robin Gowen’s solo exhibition, called “Sight Lines.” The exhibit consists of 32 paintings in a variety of styles that depict life on the Central Coast and in New England.

The exhibit runs through July 26.

The gallery’s third room features “Summer Salon.” Nathan Yonk has assembled works by Meredith Brooks Abbott, Phoebe Brunner, Patricia Chidlaw, Roi Clarkson Colman, Colin Campbell Cooper, Leon Dabo, Lockwood de Forest, Dorothy Fratt, Sidney Gordin, Arthur Hazard, Nathan Huff, Wosene Worke Kosrof, Julika Lackner, John Nava, Angela Perko, Leslie Lewis Sigler and Nicole Strasburg.



And this is the second month for the new Hank Pitcher exhibit. It coincides with the second printing of the local artist’s coffee table book. It features 18 works created mainly over the last year, but there are a few extra works in the backroom, according to a news release.

The exhibit runs through June 21.

The exhibits are open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

For more information, go to www.sullivangoss.com.

— Dave Mason