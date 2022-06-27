Sullivan Goss to feature work of Mary-Austin Klein

SANTA BARBARA — The works of Mary-Austin Klein will be displayed at Sullivan Goss: An American Gallery, 11 E. Anapamu St.

The exhibition, the Santa Barbara gallery’s first to focus exclusively on Ms. Klein, will run July 1- Aug. 22. An opening reception will be held on July 7.

Entitled “Airlight,” the presentation will showcase Ms. Klein’s highly detailed renderings of various locations in California, from Death Valley to the Pacific Ocean.

Ms. Klein, whose work has been featured in galleries throughout Southern California, is known for work that, according to a news release, “evokes silence for the most part.” She is known for emphasizing the landscape over any figure that may appear, and for seeking out “quiet scenes in a noisy world.”

The Echo Park artist has spent an increasing amount of time in Santa Barbara over the past several years, and she has produced work depicting the local area.

Ms. Klein is a graduate of the Otis Art Institute. Her work has been exhibited at the Riverside Museum of Art, Oceanside Museum of Art, Bakersfield Museum of Art, and Santa Paula Art Museum.

— Matt Smolensky