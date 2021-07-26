Sullivan-Goss to host ‘Sea Change’ exhibit

NICOLE STRASSBURG PAINTING

Nicole Strassburg’s art is appearing in her first solo exhibit in five years at Sullivan Goss: An American Gallery in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA — Sullivan Goss: An American Gallery has announced “Sea Change,” artist Nicole Strasburg’s first solo exhibit in five years.

The show is set for July 30 to Sept. 27 at the gallery, located at 11 E. Anapamu St.

The opening reception will take place 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5 during 1st Thursday.

“In the past few years, she has been avidly exploring new ways of approaching color, examining the sky, rendering clouds, and mapping the ocean in all of its many moods. The result is an exhibition full of the shape and wonder of Nature doing its thing,” the Santa Barbara gallery said in a news release.

“While paintings such as ‘Marshmallow Fluff’ and ‘Rainbow Sherbet’ conjure up visions of confectionary clouds, others, like ‘Bioluminescence’ and ‘Sonorous Sea,’ focus on the ever changing surface of the ocean,” the gallery said. “This new body of work is all about the sky reflected in the ocean as the light shifts between dawn and dusk. A painting of waves whipped by wind reaching up to catch the last rays of a peachy sunset book-ends nicely with a morning meditation of sea silvered by a hint of what the locals call ‘June gloom.’

“Many of these larger compositions begin as small gouache studies on paper, which provide a space for pushing color boundaries and getting a feel for new palettes before they stretch out onto a larger panel,” the gallery said.

Ms. Strasburg has been exhibiting with Sullivan Goss for more than 15 years. She is a graduate of the UCSB College of Creative Studies at UCSB.

Sullivan Goss noted her work is increasingly sought after by collectors worldwide and has appeared on the cover and within the Sundance catalog as a popular sales item.

— Dave Mason