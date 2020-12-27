Sullivan Goss to present new exhibit

COURTESY IMAGE

This is “Carpinteria Field” by Sarah Vedder.

You can start 2021 with some “Peace & Quiet.”

An exhibit devoted to quiet, contemplative works will be on display Jan. 8 through March 1 at Sullivan Goss: An American Gallery, 11 E. Anapamu St.

The gallery is open for socially distance viewing. Visits are limited to eight mask-wearing guests at one time.

For “Peace & Quiet,” Sullivan Goss is drawing from its artists’ studios, collector consignments and treasure vaults. The 16 works span from 1890 to today.

The art invites a meditative or peaceful state of mind.

The exhibit features the late 19th and early 20th century Tonalist and Impressionist expressions by National Academicians Leon Dabo (1864-1960), Lockwood de Forest (1850-1932) and Colin Campbell Campbell Cooper. And the art varies from mid-century and contemporary “spacey” abstractions by William Doyle (1917-1983) and Oskar Fischinger (1900-1967) to contemporary Tonalist and abstract works by Gallery stalwarts such as Whitney Brooks Abbott, Meredith Brooks Abbott, Ken Bortolazzo, Susan McDonnell, Chris Peters, Nicole Strasburg and Sarah Vedder.

“Art can be an effective emotional trigger,” the Sullivan Goss staff said in a news release. “High contrast works with bright, hyper-saturated colors and dynamic compositions can excite us, stimulating increased energy and mental activity.

“Paintings and drawings that use a more restrained and harmonized palette or whose imagery and compositions invoke the pastoral or the dreamy have the opposite effect,” the gallery staff said. “They calm us. They soothe.”

For more information, go to sullivangoss.com.

— Dave Mason