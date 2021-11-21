SULLIVAN, Isra

It is with deep sorrow that we share that Isra Sullivan, known as Izzy to many, passed away Friday, October 22 at his home in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, from a ruptured ulcer. He was only 49 years old. Born April 7th, 1972, at home in Santa Barbara his family relocated to Oahu shortly after. Isra lived the first portion of his life as a surfer on beaches of both Hawaii and California. He loved the ocean and the beauty of nature. He also loved working with his hands, his natural talent for this first showing itself in the many art classes he took, like glass blowing, jewelry making, and ceramics at Santa Barbara High School and SBCC. He worked at the Santa Barbara Lumber Mill until making the move to Pagosa Springs in 1996. In Pagosa, he developed his skills as a carpenter and craftsman, learning to build huge, custom, handcrafted log homes that were stunning to see. He really loved his work and took a lot of pride in the beautiful homes he helped to create.

He was always a kind and giving person, and all fell in love with the California/Hawaii surfer who lived and taught the Aloha Spirit. Loved by his crew, he was always a favorite with the subcontractors and owners of the many homes he helped build. He was the Aloha kid, bringing joy to those around him. For 20 years, he hosted Thursday night poker at his house, sharing laughs and friendships that will never fade from our memory. He brought smiles to the many people he would regularly see while skateboarding along the river with his dogs and to his many friends he would have drinks with after work. His garden was always well tended to, and he took pride in the harvest he would regularly share.

Isra is missed dearly by his wife, Jenny Sullivan, his father, Patrick Sullivan, his in-laws, Bob and Dorren Davis, his sisters Dali Pyzel and Sierra Oshita, his grandmother Shirley McConnell, his nieces: Indie, Siena, Alia, and Atea, his brothers-in-law Issac Oshita and Jon Pyzel, and his Rottweiler Harlei and Labrador Greta aka “Chunk,” and by the many family members and friends who love him.

Our hearts will never be the same.

The memorial to celebrate his life will be held at Ledbetter Beach on Saturday, January 8th, 2022 starting at 12:30 with a paddle out for those who wish to participate at 1:30.