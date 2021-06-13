Rosewood Miramar Beach offers three journeys

Rosewood Miramar Beach is at 1759 S. Jameson Lane, Montecito. It can be reached at 805-900-8388. For more information, go to

rosewoodhotels.com/en.

Summer by Design, a collection of three journeys designed to encourage exploration, discovery and connection among people across the globe, is being offered by Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito.

Available through Sept. 6, the experiences include: The Timeless Traveler, rooted in the destination’s most iconic and historically significant experiences; Family Wanderlust, promoting hands-on, educational activities that foster cultural appreciation among multigenerational groups; and Curiosity Over Convention, showcasing unexpected interpretations of art, cuisine, wellness and sustainability to inspire internal growth.

Ideal for guests looking for long-term stays and quick weekend getaways, the journeys consist of both on- and off-property activities.

Rosewood Miramar Beach is offering Summer by Design, a variety of experiences including cleanup of surrounding beaches with Santa Barbara ChannelKeeper.

The Timeless Traveler includes:

Dioriviera Pop-Up Experience: A day of personalized shopping at the Dioriviera pop-up experience at Rosewood Miramar Beach.

Sail the Santa Barbara Coast: A guided private charter cruise of the Santa Barbara coastline with Santa Barbara Sailing Center.

Art and Wine Tour: A curated guided tour with wine pairings from Daniel Fish, the resort’s wine director.

Montecito Sage Purification: A 90-minute treatment in an outdoor cabana on the resort’s spa deck.

Plant-Based Tasting at Caruso’s: A four-course prix fixe dinner at Caruso’s.

The Barkeeper Experience is among the adventures being offered by Rosewood Miramar Beach.

Family Wanderlust includes:

Family Beach Yoga: A private session on Miramar Beach for all skill levels with the resort’s yoga instructors.

Miramar Falconry Experience: A meet and greet with Miramar’s resident falconer and the Miramar falcons, Jekyll and Vandal.

Miramart for Kids: Custom art kits designed to educate, expand and promote creativity for Rosewood’s youngest guests.

Stars and S’Mores: A stargazing experience at Miramar with a telescope and a curator from the Santa Barbara Natural History Museum.

Dive in Movies: Kid-friendly films paired with popcorn, candy and other late-night treats from the poolside Scoop Shop.

Curiosity Over Convention includes:

Surf Excursion: A base camp for first-time surfers and seasoned pros with a local instructor.

Dinner in Massimo’s Garden: A chef-led tasting dinner prepared in the garden with the chef’s tips and tricks demonstrated throughout each course.

Hiking Excursion: A day of individual or group-guided hikes.

The Barkeeper Experience: A mixology lesson exploring the world of fine cocktailing from the other side of the bar.

Beach Clean-Up: A clean-up of the surrounding beaches with Santa Barbara ChannelKeeper, a grassroots nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting and restoring the Santa Barbara Channel and its watersheds.

The Summer by Design journeys from Rosewood Miramar Beach are featured alongside journeys from 23 additional Rosewood properties worldwide. To view the complete list, visit www.rosewoodhotels.com/summerbydesign.

