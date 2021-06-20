Summer camp helps children with autism



COURTESY PHOTOS

Camp Mariposas is a summer day camp that helps children who have been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. The camp has sessions both online and in-person at locations, such as this one on Mission Street in Santa Barbara.

Camp Mariposas is a summer day camp that provides speech and language with occupational therapies to children, primarily between ages 3 and 10, who have been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder or other conditions that would benefit from early and continuous intervention.

The camp began June 14 with a hybrid program of both online and in-person sessions at locations in Santa Barbara and Atascadero.

A team of professional speech and language pathologists, movement and motor skill therapists, and behavioral specialists work closely with children to foster communication as well as physical and social development.

Since 2017, CenCal Health, the local Medi-Cal health plan in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, has solely funded Camp Mariposas. Mariposas Project, MP Health, is a contracted provider of speech, occupational, and physical therapy services.

These services are Medi-Cal covered benefits offered to children through the school system, Tri-Counties Regional Center (as authorized by California Children’s Services), or through CenCal Health’s medical benefit.

Eligible children attend the summer program at no cost.

For more information, call 805-253-2547 or visit mphealthsb.com.

