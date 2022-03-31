Summer camps resume normal schedule

The Santa Barbara Department of Parks and Recreation is resuming its normal operation of summer camps after two years of limited and modified summer camps.

Registration will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday for Junior Guards and 9 a.m. Wednesday for general registration.

This year’s camp lineup is available to view online at www.sbparksandrec.org.

The department will offer a wide range of camps at locations throughout the city, including full- and part-day offerings and counselor-in-training programs. The Recreation Division is also now hiring for summer camp positions. Job postings are viewable on the City’s Human Resources website.

“The department was so fortunate to be in a position to offer safe and healthy camp programs that served over 2,900 children and their families during the pandemic. We are thrilled to emerge from the pandemic and return to offering a full suite of full- and half-day camp programs for our community,” said Rich Hanna, recreation manager.

This year’s lineup of summer camps include longtime favorites including: Nature Camp, Junior Guards, Beach Volleyball, Swim and Tennis, Ceramics, and Theater Camps as well as swimming lessons and new hits including Lobster Jo’s Beach Camp, Trapeze Camp, and Water Polo Camp.

Continuing this year is the department’s long standing partnership with the Police Activities League to administer 154 scholarships for camps to allow lower-income families the ability to participate in camps. The department’s free Summer Fun program, which aims to provide eight weeks of fantastic programming for families who cannot afford traditional camps, will also be available this summer at both Franklin and Washington elementary schools.

To register, follow these steps:

1. Login or create your PerfectMind account in advance. (Remember to create a parent/guardian account first, then the child’s).

2. Update medical information (instructions at santabarbaraca.gov/medicalupdate).

3. Register for camps on Wednesday (Tuesday for Junior Guards) and review updated Summer Camp Policies, including changes to waitlists, refunds, and last-minute registrations: santabarbaraca.gov/summercamppolcies

For more information, go to www.santabarbaraca.gov/parksandrec , follow us on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook, or sign up at santabarbaraca.us8.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=b39f365434fabe8ead274dcfd&id=bc26c5b671.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com