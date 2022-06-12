Home Life Summer concerts begins Saturday in Carpinteria
Summer concerts begins Saturday in Carpinteria

COURTESY PHOTO
The RIncons will perform Saturday as part of the Summer Concert Series in Carpinteria.

CARPINTERIA — The Rincons will kick off the Summer Concert Series on Saturday at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center, 865 Linden Ave., Carpinteria.

Concerts are held monthly from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturdays in the Koch Courtyard.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Also scheduled are South on Linden, June 16; The Nombres, Aug. 20; Heart & Soul, Sept. 10; and World’s Safest Band, Oct. 29. 

The monthly series features live entertainment, dancing, no- host bar and more.  

For more information, call 684-7789.

— Marilyn McMahon

News-Press Staff Writer

