Summer concerts begins Saturday in Carpinteria

The RIncons will perform Saturday as part of the Summer Concert Series in Carpinteria.

CARPINTERIA — The Rincons will kick off the Summer Concert Series on Saturday at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center, 865 Linden Ave., Carpinteria.

Concerts are held monthly from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturdays in the Koch Courtyard.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Also scheduled are South on Linden, June 16; The Nombres, Aug. 20; Heart & Soul, Sept. 10; and World’s Safest Band, Oct. 29.

The monthly series features live entertainment, dancing, no- host bar and more.

For more information, call 684-7789.

— Marilyn McMahon