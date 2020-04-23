Summer enrollment open at Santa Barbara City College

SANTA BARBARA Santa Barbara City College is inviting the community to enroll in summer classes, which will be offered online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who are searching for an associates degree, seeking a transfer from a four-year university or simply looking for enrichment courses through the college’s School of Extended Learning are invited to enroll. Two six-week sessions are being offered, starting May 18 and June 29, said Luz Reyes-Martin, executive director of public affairs and communications for SBCC.

The School of Extended Learning is offering more than 200 tuition-free classes that are typically held at the Schott and Wake Campuses in a live video-conferencing format. Programs include adult high school, GED, career skills institute, English as a second language, health and safety, parenting and classes for older adults.

Those interested in enrolling in extended learning classes must register at www.sbcc.edu/extendedlearning. Students are encouraged to register as soon as possible to ensure entry into their desired classes, Ms. Reyes-Martin said.To register for credit classes, visit www.sbcc.edu/classes.