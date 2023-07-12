Home Life Summer Family Day
Life

Summer Family Day

by Santa Barbara News-Press Life 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
BOB CANEPA PHOTO
Presentations by Santa Barbara Audubon Society’s Eye in the Sky will be part of the free Summer Family Day, set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 20 at Wildling Museum of Art & Nature, 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang.
COURTESY PHOTO
Parties and Paint By Kate will present a mermaid greet-and-meet as part of the Summer Family Day activities.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More