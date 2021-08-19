Summer gets cool

Cloudy, cooling trend expected to continue

Overcast weather blankets Santa Barbara, as seen Wednesday from Stearns Wharf.

You might want a light jacket.

The National Weather Service is predicting the daily highs to dive as low as 67 over the next few days in Santa Barbara.

The weather service said “an unseasonably cool and cloudy weather pattern” will continue, followed by a warming trend around the middle of next week.

The blanket of clouds remained through the end of Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service predicts partly cloudy skies in Santa Barbara and other parts of Santa Barbara County the rest of this week and most of next.

On Wednesday, the weather service reported highs of 75 at the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, 72 in Goleta, 77 in Santa Ynez, 66 in Lompoc and 65 in Santa Maria. New Cuyama, not surprisingly, was the hottest spot on record with a high of 84.

From there, the temperatures fall. The weather service’s forecast for Santa Barbara calls for highs of 73 today, 70 Friday, 67 Saturday and 68 Sunday.

Then the highs in Santa Barbara will inch back up, to 70 Monday, 72 Tuesday and 76 on Aug. 25. A similar trend of highs is predicted for UCSB and Santa Maria, but Lompoc’s highs are forecast to remain in the low 70s through Aug. 25.

The other question is all those clouds that blanketed the entire Santa Barbara sky until night fell Wednesday. The National Weather Service predicts partly cloudy skies the rest of this week and most of next in Santa Barbara, UCSB, Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez.



The sun is forecast to come from behind the clouds today. Highs will fall as low as 67 in Santa Barbara over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Not that things won’t be hot in Santa Ynez.

The weather service is predicting highs there of 84 today, 79 on Friday and Saturday, 81 on Sunday, 85 on Monday, 87 on Tuesday and 91 on Aug. 25. (You can give away your jacket to the folks in Santa Barbara.)

Cuyama will remain hot with highs of 87 today, 90 Friday, 88 Saturday, 89 Sunday, 92 Monday, 95 Tuesday and a sizzling 99 on Aug. 25.

