Summer in April

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS
A bicyclist rides through the Funk Zone in Santa Barbara, which, along with other Southern California areas, started the week with a heat wave. Highs reached the mid-80s Monday in Santa Barbara, but the region was expected to be cooler today. As clouds roll in today, the National Weather Service predicted highs would be 74 in Santa Barbara, 76 in Santa Ynez, 65 in Lompoc and 66 in Santa Maria.
