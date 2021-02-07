Summer in Winter exhibit at Marcia Burtt gallery

The Marcia Burtt Gallery will be holding a “Summer in Winter” exhibit, featuring summer-inspired art to bring brilliance and warmth.
The exhibit began Friday and will run through March 28.
The paintings, photographs and drawings replicate the heat and clear skies of summer, depicting the sun shining through golden waves, turquoise oceans and cobalt blue skies.
From desert purples and oranges, dry grasses, wet sand, rocky coasts, overgrown trails and bright golden strokes, the art provides nostalgia for a summer’s day in Santa Barbara.
For more information on the exhibit, contact marciaburttstudio@gmail.com.
Marcia Burtt Gallery, which is located at 517 Laguna St. in Santa Barbara, is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
