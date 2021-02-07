Summer in Winter exhibit at Marcia Burtt gallery

COURTESY IMAGES

This 14- by 21-inch photo was taken by Bill Dewey and is titled “Wave 8266.”

The Marcia Burtt Gallery will be holding a “Summer in Winter” exhibit, featuring summer-inspired art to bring brilliance and warmth.

The exhibit began Friday and will run through March 28.

The paintings, photographs and drawings replicate the heat and clear skies of summer, depicting the sun shining through golden waves, turquoise oceans and cobalt blue skies.

From desert purples and oranges, dry grasses, wet sand, rocky coasts, overgrown trails and bright golden strokes, the art provides nostalgia for a summer’s day in Santa Barbara.

This 10- by 18-inch acrylic was painted by Marcia Burtt, and is titled “Afternoon Breeze, View to the East.

This 20- by 20-inch painting was created by Anne Ward, and it is titled “In Our Yard.”

For more information on the exhibit, contact marciaburttstudio@gmail.com.

Marcia Burtt Gallery, which is located at 517 Laguna St. in Santa Barbara, is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

