Summer Nights program to start next week

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department and the Santa Barbara Unified School District are launching a pilot program, Summer Nights at La Cumbre Junior High School, starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The event will feature carnival activities and bouncers, a free meal from the Santa Barbara Unified School District Food Services sponsored by the No Kid Hungry initiative, Zumba, and a variety of games and sporting activities. There will also be a drawing for a brand new X-Box. More information can be found at santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/parksrec/recreation/teens/sbsummernights.asp.

Following the kick-off, the Summer Nights program will continue with artistic, sporting, and leadership activities and frequent participation from family service agencies from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at La Cumbre, 2255 Modoc Road.

For more information, contact Recreation Manager Rich Hann at rhanna@santabarbaraca.gov.

— Dave Mason