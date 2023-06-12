Summer Nights teen program to return

CITY OF SANTA BARBARA PHOTO

Organizers for the Summer Nights event will lead activities and events throughout the summer.

The Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department has recently announced the return of the Summer Nights teen program.

This year, the program will take place at two Boys and Girls Club locations in an effort to reach the largest number of participants possible in spaces familiar to youths.

Summer Nights will run every Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning June 23 through July 28. The program will be held at the Westside Boys and Girls Club, located at 602 W. Anapamu Street, and Bohnett Park from June 23 to July 7 before moving to the downtown Boys and Girls Club, located on 632 E. Canon Perdido St., from July 14 to July 28.

It is being held in collaboration with the Santa Barbara Unified School District, as well as the United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara, who are new collaborators.

This will be the program’s second year, and it aims to provide a safe and inclusive space for the teens, with structured recreational activities for youth ages 12 to 17 during the summer.

Funding for the pilot was approved by the Santa Barbara City Council in July 2021, in response to what the city sees as a lack of safe and free activities for local teens. The program was also seen as a way to address youth violence, according to the city. The evening youth program was held at the end of the academic school year in the summer of 2022.

This year’s program will focus on providing a diverse range of activities and experiences, catered to the interests of youth from ages 12 to 17. This includes artistic, enrichment, and sporting activities. The events this year will also feature food from local restaurants.

