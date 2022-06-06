Summer reading program kicks off at Goleta, SYV libraries

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The Goleta Valley Library, pictured above, and the Santa Ynez Valley libraries have launched their summer reading program.

The 2022 Summer Reading Program, hosted by the Goleta Valley and Santa Ynez Valley libraries, began Friday and will run for eight weeks, ending on July 30.

The program is being held in person for the first time in two years, and includes participation categories for children, teens and adults.

“We are really excited to be holding our Summer Reading Program in person once again this summer,” said Elizabeth Saucedo, children’s librarian at Goleta Valley Library. “It’s fantastic to see our community come together to enjoy the gift of reading with us!”

Those who wish to participate can pick up a youth or teen reading log, used to record the books read over the summer, at the Goleta Valley Library, Isla Vista Bookvan, Buellton Library or Solvang Library. To receive prizes, participants simply bring the log back.

Adult participants can enter one ticket for each book read during the program for weekly prize drawings.

The program will include live shows throughout the summer, beginning with a magic show by Shawn McMaster scheduled for Saturday. The show can be seen at the Solvang Library at 10 a.m. or at the Goleta Valley Library at 2 p.m.

Subsequent events include puppet shows, concerts, crafts and more.

For a full list of events, go to www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org.

Teen volunteers are central to the success of the event and are still being accepted. Teens interested in volunteering are invited to email Ms. Saucedo at esaucedo@cityofgoleta.org.

A broad array of local businesses and organizations contributed prizes for the program.

Sponsors for the Summer Reading Program include Albertsons, Bennett’s Toys & Educational Materials, Blenders in the Grass, California Electric Supply, Chipotle, Friends of the Goleta Valley Library, Friends of the Library of Santa Ynez Valley, Golf ‘N’ Stuff, Ice in Paradise, Isla Vista Food Co-op, Island Burgers, Kyle’s Kitchen, Los Arroyos, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Ocean Nails & Spa, Old Town Coffee, Pattibakes, Pollofino, Powell-Peralta, Santa Barbara Axxess, South Coast Deli, South Coast Montessori, South Coast Railroad Museum – Goleta Depot, UCSB Gauchos and Wingstop.

