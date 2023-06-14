Summer Safety and Fun Event to take place for families

SANTA BARBARA — The Summer Safety and Fun Event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 1 at Ortega Park and Pool, 604 E. Ortega St.

This free event is open to children and families of all ages and will feature low-cost helmets, resources on car seat harnessing and California car seat laws, supervised swimming, a bike safety obstacle course, and other fun and engaging activities.

The event involves the Santa Barbara County Emergency Medical Services Agency, Cottage Health, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, the Santa Barbara Police Department, the California Highway Patrol, American Medical Response, SafeKids’ Santa Barbara County Chapter, and Santa Barbara County MOVE.

According to Safe Kids, there are over 240,000 emergency room visits for children and teens 19 years of age and under due to bicycle-related injuries annually, with 11% of those resulting in traumatic brain injuries. Additionally, the CDC estimates that 59% of children are in improperly fitted or installed car seats.

In light of these statistics, the Santa Barbara County EMS Agency is committed to supporting injury prevention and ensuring the community has access to life-saving skills and equipment.

This event will help equip families with the proper resources they need to ensure they have a fun and safe summer.

For more information, visit www.countyofsb.org/phd/ems/safeandactive.sbc.

— Annika Bahnsen