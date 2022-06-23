Summer Sea Glass Pop-Ups

Maritime Museum hosting events in July and August

Seaworthy — and beachworthy — art will grace Sea Glass Pop-Ups on July 3 and Aug. 13 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, in cooperation with the Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival, is hosting Sea Glass Pop-Ups on July 3 and Aug. 13 on the museum’s patio overlooking the harbor.

These events are free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival, which usually occurs each year in September, has been canceled for 2022, although an event is planned for Nov. 19 at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center.

But sea glass aficionados and collectors needn’t wait so long. They can now find many of the artists at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, before then.

At left, artists put their hearts into works such as these. At right, some of the art explores the ocean.

“Summer Sea Glass Pop-Up events will feature a variety of handmade, ocean-themed art and authentic sea glass jewelry created by dozens of talented artists,” said Karen Clark, festival art director.

Sea glass and beach glass are naturally weathered pieces of glass, which often have the appearance of tumbled stones. “Sea glass” is physically and chemically weathered glass found on beaches along bodies of saltwater. These weathering processes produce natural frosted glass, according to Wikipedia.

“The only one of its kind in Southern California, the Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival is deeply rooted in the Santa Barbara community, with local artists, the venue and its commitment to going green,” said Ms. Clark.

At left, he pop-ups will feature a variety of sea glass and beach glass art. The glass consists of naturally weathered pieces, which often have the appearance of tumbled stones.At right, Marcia McNally of Silk Road Designs shows her sea glass jewelry.

Each year, the festival designates a nonprofit recipient to receive part of the proceeds.

“This year, the Maritime Museum will receive some of the proceeds to help it continue offering its educational programs at no cost to students who attend Title I schools and after-school programs for low-income populations,” added Ms. Clark.

“Since our large two day indoor festival has been canceled a few years due to COVID, we are happy to offer a series of intimate pop ups in the fresh ocean air on the patios at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum,” she said.

“We will resume our festival in 2023 where we have artists and attendees from all over the country, but we love these pop ups, which are free to the public and feature artists from all over California.”

Sea Glass Pop-Ups will take place July 3 and Aug. 13 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara. For more information, visit santabarbaraseaglassandoceanartsfestival.com or instagram.com/santabarbaraseaglassfestival.