Summer Solstice Celebration channels creativity

The 47th annual Summer Solstice Celebration is budding with the first signs of this year’s virtual parade and festivities — including a new activity: house decorations.

The Summer Solstice board is encouraging businesses and households to embellish exteriors with lawn ornaments and other decor related to this year’s theme of “bloom.”

“This year, because we can’t bring people together, this is a new way we can bring people together for the whole month of June,” Solstice Executive Director Robin Elander told the News-Press.

Artist Claudia Bratton, who formerly served as Solstice executive director was the first to decorate her home. She, alongside artist Carlos Cuellar, adorned the house’s facade with a large pinwheel, sunflowers and colorful fish made of palm fronds and pods from local trees.

Community members can hire Solstice artists, like Mr. Cuellar, to spruce up their house or business.

The celebration will include a guide that maps out the locations decked out for the solstice. Anyone can participate, but the deadline to be included in the guide is Monday. To get in on this portion of the celebration, go to forms.gle/Bw1jaQFpdJhpDWMc7.

Like last year, the 2021 parade will be held virtually. Community members can submit their own photos and videos or sign up for a time this weekend to film with the Summer Solstice staff.

“Last year was a difficult year, but what came out of the community submissions were just extraordinary,” Ms. Elander said. “It was so heartwarming with all of the ways people submitted. It was very special.”

The staff and TVSB are filming groups (under 10 people) at the Community Arts Workshop, located at 631 Garden St. in Santa Barbara, today and Friday by appointment.

Groups over 10 can sign up for a time slot for filming at Chase Palm Park Great Meadow Saturday. Appointments are at calendly.com/sbsummersolstice.

Those who wish to submit their own video can send it to media@solsticeparade.com following the formatting guidelines listed at solsticeparade.com/2021-parade-participation.

The virtual parade will be released June 27 on the Solstice Celebration’s YouTube channel, at youtube.com/channel/UC7sEfn2wU_ULH1f4a5iX63Q.

