Summer Solstice fest to take root Friday

Annual parade will go down Santa Barbara Street on Saturday

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The Solstice Parade has long been known for its colorful entries, such as this one from the 2022 procession. This year’s parade will start at noon Saturday and run along Santa Barbara Street.

The Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration opens Friday with the theme of “roots” in Alameda Park.

There will be non-stop music, arts and crafts, food booths, and a beer and wine garden.

The parade will start at noon Saturday at Santa Barbara and Ortega Streets, then proceed on Santa Barbara Street to the Solstice Festival at the park.

In honor of the “roots” theme, there will be root-related floats in the parade, and, of course, root beer floats.

The Solstice Parade is known for its colorful floats.

“This year’s Summer Solstice Festival will have an extra whimsical touch that you will not want to miss,” said Festival Activation Coordinator Olivia Sorgman. “We want our guests to enjoy being participants, not just spectators.”

During the parade, invitations will be handed out with instructions such as: — “Pass from Spring to Summer by going through the portal sponsored by Santa Barbara Beautiful (built by Luke Holden).”

— “Find the Angel Wings to take a picture.”

— “Find the SB Bubble Guy blowing bubbles and be a part of the Bubble Flash Mob at 3:12 p.m.”

At the festival at Alameda Park, there is the new Roots of Culture Zone and the return of the Children’s Mini-Fest on the Kid’s World Side for Saturday and Sunday only, with the Children’s Elves and Fairies Parade at 1:30 p.m. Sunday starting near the Santa Barbara Bowl CommUnity Stage. The CommUnity Stage will feature young performers and ethnic music and dance.

The three-day festival is free to the public and is the largest arts event in Santa Barbara County, drawing crowds of over 100,000 parade spectators.

The festival is from 4-9 p.m. Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit www.solsticeparade.com.

