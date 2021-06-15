Summer Solstice gets creative for 2021

COURTESY PHOTOS

The Summer Solstice Celebration is being celebrated throughout this month in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara has found a way to celebrate its annual Summer Solstice despite COVID-19.

And instead of being held on just one day, this year’s celebration is taking place throughout June with blooming, inflatable gardens popping up at homes and businesses throughout the city.

The Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration, which started Friday, is continuing through June 27.

Inflatable decorations around the community are part of this year’s festivities.

Festivities include the Virtual Community Parade made up of community photos and video submissions, as well as the Summer Solstice Virtual State Street Parade. You can watch the virtual State Street parade from 10 a.m. to noon June 26 during a screening at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St.

Audience members are encouraged to wear their best Solstice costume at the Arlington, where they can meet parade participants.

If you can’t make it to the Arlington, you can catch the virtual parade from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. June 27 on KEYT-TV, Channel 3.

For the virtual parade, the TV Santa Barbara crew has filmed community groups and individuals.

Another way to enjoy the festivities is with the Summer Solstice Blooming Gardens Guide.

The guide highlights the Solstice art installations and their locations, decorated homes and businesses, and special events and activities.

Inflatable gardens are blooming for the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration.

To see the guide, go to docs.google.com/document/d/1z-Poz4MCh4zDBybHCJWvWAyOAVQcdLYt5-5g1ZRrGhE/edit?usp=sharing.

This month’s celebration also includes the Summer Solstice After-Bloom Party, set for 5 to 9 p.m. June 26 at the Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St.

The event will feature live music by Hippy Cholo and other special guests, as well as a no-host beer bar provided by Firestone Brewing. There will be a rotating screening of the Virtual State Street Parade and the Virtual Community Parade.

Masks will be required.

A ticket link for the party will be provided soon at the celebration’s website.

Go to www.solsticeparade.com to see sneak peaks at the virtual parades or to listen to the Soul of Summer Solstice Playlist curated by DJ Darla Bea.

