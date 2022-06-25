Summer Solstice Parade returns

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOA group of belly dancers, led by Cris! Basimah (foreground) from BellyDance Land, entertains the audience at the Summer Solstice Parade in 2019 on State Street in Santa Barbara. This year’s parade, the first one since 2019, will start at noon on Santa Barbara Street and run from Ortega Street to Alameda Park in the 1400 block. For full coverage, see Sunday’s News-Press. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Westmont professor emeritus leaves legacy of service next post House passes Bipartisan Safer Communities Act Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.